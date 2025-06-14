sa., 14. 06. 2025, berlin

BÜCHER OHNE MESSE 2
arrangiert von Tone Avenstroup & Florian Neuner
Wann? – am Sa., den 14. 06. 2025, ab 14:00 Uhr
Wo? – Hufelandstrasse 35, Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg
Mit den Verlagen, Zeitschriften und Editionen
Abwärts!, Basisdruck, Distillery, edition tapetopia, EdK (PBC/Falzdichtung), Idiome, kulturRRevolution, Moloko Print, perspektive, Prolog, Propeller, Quiqueg, Recordings for the Summer, Reinecke & Voß, RISSE, roughbooks, telegraph, Verlag Klingental, Zonic, Zweifel.
Leseprogramm
16 Uhr Abwärts! – Kristin Schulz, Astrid Kohlhoff
16.30 telegraph – Robert Mießner, Jürgen Schneider
17 Uhr Distillery – Andreas Paul, Jörg Seifert, Michael Barthel
17.30 Reinecke & Voß – Anne Martin
18 Uhr Zweifel – Rembert Baumann, Christine Sohn
18.30 Idiome – Sabine Hassinger
19 Uhr EdK – Emily Philippi, Jannis Poptrandov, Kai Pohl
19.30 Moloko Print – Katrin Heinau
20 Uhr Verlag Klingental – Heinz Peter Geißler, Christoph Schiller
20.30 edition tapetopia – Henryk Gericke
21 Uhr RISSE – Carola Weider
21.30 Quiqueg – Hermann Jan Ooster
22 Uhr Propeller– Ilia Kitup, Natalia Maximova