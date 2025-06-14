sa., 14. 06. 2025, berlin

BÜCHER OHNE MESSE 2

arrangiert von Tone Avenstroup & Florian Neuner



Wann? – am Sa., den 14. 06. 2025, ab 14:00 Uhr



Wo? – Hufelandstrasse 35, Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg



Mit den Verlagen, Zeitschriften und Editionen

Abwärts!, Basisdruck, Distillery, edition tapetopia, EdK (PBC/Falzdichtung), Idiome, kulturRRevolution, Moloko Print, perspektive, Prolog, Propeller, Quiqueg, Recordings for the Summer, Reinecke & Voß, RISSE, roughbooks, telegraph, Verlag Klingental, Zonic, Zweifel.